Scarlett Johansson Defended Her Controversial Casting Comments By Claiming She Was "Edited For Click Bait"

Scarlett Johansson said comments she made in an interview last week regarding the roles she should be allowed to play, were taken out of context and "edited for clickbait."

In an interview with As If magazine published last week, Johansson said that as an actor, she "should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job."



Her response was swiftly criticized online as the actor has faced previous controversies surrounding her casting in minority roles.

In an a statement to BuzzFeed News on Monday, the actor clarified her comments, saying she was having a conversation with the artist David Salle, about the "confrontation between political correctness and art."

"I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness," she said in a statement. "That is the point I was making, albeit didn't come across that way."

The actor said she recognized her industry "favors Caucasian, cis gendered actors" and that "not every actor has been given the same opportunities that I have been privileged to"

Johansson said she has always supported "diversity in every industry and will continue to fight for projects where everyone is included."