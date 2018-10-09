Here’s The First Look At Ruby Rose As Batwoman

The CW released the photo almost two months after Rose quit Twitter following backlash from fans who objected to her casting.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The CW has unveiled the first look at Aussie star Ruby Rose as Batwoman, an openly lesbian superhero set to be introduced on the Dec. 9 Arrowverse crossover. In the first official image shared by the network, the Orange Is the New Black actor can be seen with the flowing red hair of her character, Kate Kane, while sporting the mask and cape of her alter ago. Shining in the night sky behind her is the iconic bat signal, as she patrols the gloomy streets of Gotham.

Jsquared Photography/The CW

The photo comes almost two months after the network announced it had cast Rose, who identifies as gender-fluid, as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.” A separate Batwoman show is also in development for the 2019–20 season. “This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different,” Rose said at the time.