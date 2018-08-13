BuzzFeed News

Ruby Rose Has Quit Twitter After Backlash To Her Casting As Batwoman

The decision comes after Rose's suitability for the role was debated on Twitter.

Rachael Krishna

Last updated on August 13, 2018, at 12:34 p.m. ET

Posted on August 13, 2018, at 8:10 a.m. ET

Actor Ruby Rose has deactivated her Twitter account following the backlash to her casting as DC superhero Batwoman.

Last week, it was announced that she would play Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, in the CW's Arrowverse.

It marked the first time an openly gay superhero would lead their own television series. The casting was praised and Rose — who identifies as genderfluid — initially thanked fans.

&quot;The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored,&quot; she wrote on Instagram. &quot;I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.&quot;
"The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god."

Many people welcomed Rose and celebrated the historic casting.

However, there were also those who criticized the choice — some felt Rose was an obvious, maybe lazy choice by the show's creators, or simply not a good enough actor.

Others accused the CW of "goywashing" the character's Jewish identity. The hashtags #RecastBatwoman and #KeepKateJewish began to circulate on Twitter.

@gaykaleidoscope, a 25-year-old from the Philippines who asked for her name not to be published, told BuzzFeed News that she feels the casting of Rose shows Hollywood still has an inclusivity problem.

"They cast a non-Jewish woman," she said. "I personally think it's about time Hollywood truly becomes inclusive and equal of minority groups and of course proper representation. Batwoman is one of the great places to start on that."

Actor Ashley Platz became a focal point of these campaigns. After her audition tape for the role of Kate Kane was leaked, people began to say that she deserved the part.

A petition was even started by one fan, Tantoun, a 30-year-old from Qatar.

Tantoun told BuzzFeed News that she and her friend believed Platz would be a better casting and decided to start the petition.

"Me and a lot of others have seen the leaked audition tapes and Ashley Platz stood up the most; we felt like she is the embodiment of Kate Kane. Not only does she capture your attention in her audition tape, but she is also very physically fit," she said. "We really think that Ashley deserved a chance since she is a newcomer and a fresh face. Tweeting hate isn't going to get anyone anywhere so I thought that the most polite, peaceful way to ask for a recast would be a petition. I hope that made sense."

She also said that those campaigning for a Jewish Batwoman had been, in her opinion, peaceful and that she had received online abuse from Rose supporters via her Curious Cat account.

Last week, Platz tweeted a statement about the campaign, thanking fans, but giving her support to Rose.

Rose and Batwoman fans were also criticized by people who feel Batwoman is a "social justice warrior" character.

Over the weekend, Rose announced she would be quitting Twitter, and specifically referenced criticism of her sexuality.

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman' come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read," she said in a final tweet. "I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she’s too gay' how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change."

The decision prompted many to defend Rose and criticize fan culture.

However, some of those participating in hashtag campaigns have said in response that their campaigns were respectful and not responsible for Rose's decision to deactivate.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Rothman said that the #KeepKateJewish campaign was never an attack on Rose,

"The campaign is and never was an attack on Ruby Rose's casting, however, that's not to say I'm not disappointed in her casting in the role. The role should have gone to a Jewish Lesbian actress first and foremost, and to me casting a gentile shows that they don't seem to care about accurate representation. However, there's nothing we can do now except let them know how important it is to write the character Jewish and let Ruby know the importance and responsibility she carries with this role. What many people don't understand is that Judaism is not just a religion; it's a culture with distinct traditions and perspectives that influence our every day lives, and that upbringing influences Kate Kane's life just as much as the life any other Jew," she said. "Batwoman showed me that I could be Gay and Jewish."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rose's reps for comment.

