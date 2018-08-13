Ruby Rose Has Quit Twitter After Backlash To Her Casting As Batwoman
The decision comes after Rose's suitability for the role was debated on Twitter.
Actor Ruby Rose has deactivated her Twitter account following the backlash to her casting as DC superhero Batwoman.
Last week, it was announced that she would play Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, in the CW's Arrowverse.
It marked the first time an openly gay superhero would lead their own television series. The casting was praised and Rose — who identifies as genderfluid — initially thanked fans.
Many people welcomed Rose and celebrated the historic casting.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, there were also those who criticized the choice — some felt Rose was an obvious, maybe lazy choice by the show's creators, or simply not a good enough actor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Others accused the CW of "goywashing" the character's Jewish identity. The hashtags #RecastBatwoman and #KeepKateJewish began to circulate on Twitter.
"They cast a non-Jewish woman," she said. "I personally think it's about time Hollywood truly becomes inclusive and equal of minority groups and of course proper representation. Batwoman is one of the great places to start on that."
Actor Ashley Platz became a focal point of these campaigns. After her audition tape for the role of Kate Kane was leaked, people began to say that she deserved the part.
ADVERTISEMENT
A petition was even started by one fan, Tantoun, a 30-year-old from Qatar.
She also said that those campaigning for a Jewish Batwoman had been, in her opinion, peaceful and that she had received online abuse from Rose supporters via her Curious Cat account.
Last week, Platz tweeted a statement about the campaign, thanking fans, but giving her support to Rose.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rose and Batwoman fans were also criticized by people who feel Batwoman is a "social justice warrior" character.
Over the weekend, Rose announced she would be quitting Twitter, and specifically referenced criticism of her sexuality.
"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman' come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read," she said in a final tweet. "I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she’s too gay' how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change."
The decision prompted many to defend Rose and criticize fan culture.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, some of those participating in hashtag campaigns have said in response that their campaigns were respectful and not responsible for Rose's decision to deactivate.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rose's reps for comment.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.