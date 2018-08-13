Ruby Rose Has Quit Twitter After Backlash To Her Casting As Batwoman

Tantoun told BuzzFeed News that she and her friend believed Platz would be a better casting and decided to start the petition.

"Me and a lot of others have seen the leaked audition tapes and Ashley Platz stood up the most; we felt like she is the embodiment of Kate Kane. Not only does she capture your attention in her audition tape, but she is also very physically fit," she said. "We really think that Ashley deserved a chance since she is a newcomer and a fresh face. Tweeting hate isn't going to get anyone anywhere so I thought that the most polite, peaceful way to ask for a recast would be a petition. I hope that made sense."