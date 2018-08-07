Ruby Rose Will Play Batwoman, An Openly Lesbian Superhero, For The CW

"This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community," Rose said.

The CW has cast Aussie actor Ruby Rose as Batwoman, "an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter," the network announced Tuesday.

Rose, who was introduced to US audiences in Orange Is the New Black, will make her first appearance as the superhero in the annual December crossover event in the CW's DC shows: Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl.

A separate Batwoman show is also in development for the 2019–20 season.

In the show's log line, the network emphasized that it won't be hiding the character's sexuality: