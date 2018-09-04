NBC Has Ordered A New "Law & Order" Series Focused On Hate Crimes

"Considering that last year there was a double-digit rise in hate crimes in our 10 largest cities — the highest total in over a decade — it seemed like this topic is begging to be explored," said Lisa Katz, copresident of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment.

The network has ordered 13 episodes of Law & Order: Hate Crimes , which will be based on New York City's Hate Crimes Task Force.

NBC and producer Dick Wolf are bringing yet another iteration of Law & Order to the screen, the network announced Tuesday, with this one focusing on hate crimes .

NBC said the new show would be tackling "a very relevant and topical subject matter."



A hate crime is committed when an offender acts with a prejudicial bias while committing another offense, like murder or assault. The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

In November, the FBI said the number of hate crimes nationwide had risen nearly 5% in 2016, with racial and religious minorities the most frequent targets. In July, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found a 12.5% rise in hate crimes in the 10 largest US cities in 2017.

Wolf, who has served as creator and executive producer for all Law & Order shows, said he hopes the series on hate crimes sparks dialogue, adding that another series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, had encouraged victims to come forward.

"That’s what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level," he said.

