Lana Condor Shared Her Thoughts On Who Should Play John Ambrose In The "To All The Boys" Sequel

Lana Condor doesn't have anyone in particular in mind to play her next love interest in the sequel for To All the Boys I've Loved Before, but there's one star who she is praying joins the project in another important role: Mark Ruffalo.

"I would die," she told AM to DM on Wednesday on her reaction if Ruffalo were cast as the father of Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) in the sequel. "I would have a heart attack. I would die."

Centineo told AM to DM in September that he thought the Avengers star would be the perfect choice.

"Since I was 15 years old and acting, I've been compared to him. A lot of people say we have the same mannerisms and little quirks," Centineo said. "I just look up to him so much. I love his films and I love his work. He has such range. I think he would do so well. I mean, I know he would do so well."

Condor seems to agree, but she also floated another idea: "the Rock, who I'm in love with," she revealed, "which would be kind of cool, too."

Netflix hasn't yet offered a release date for the sequel but did announce last month the project is in development.