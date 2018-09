Netflix

He also gave some insights into how crazy his life has become since the film exploded in popularity.

"I got back to my hotel yesterday and there was a small army of people waiting outside. That was the first time that had ever happened," he said.

"I wasn't expecting it, and it was really humbling how much love these people had," he said.

He joked that he apologized to some of the fans who had sore feet because they had waited all day to see him.

"Had I known I would've come back sooner!"