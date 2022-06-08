Johnny Depp's Lawyers Hit Back At Claims The Jury Was Swayed By An Orchestrated Online Campaign

Johnny Depp's lawyers have hit back at claims that the jury in his successful defamation trial against Amber Heard were swayed by social media — as well as allegations that the tidal wave of online support for him was orchestrated.

In Wednesday morning interviews on NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning America, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez said they believed the jury reached their verdicts on facts alone and not because they were influenced by things they'd seen online.

"My view is that social media played no role whatsoever," Chew said on GMA. "This was a decision made by the jury on the evidence presented by both sides."



Vasquez said that even though the jury wasn't sequestered in the weekslong trial, the judge had warned them each day to not pay attention to any coverage of the high-profile case.



“It is everywhere, but at the same time, they were admonished every single night,” Vasquez said on Today. “They had a tremendous amount of respect for the court and the process, and they were doing the best that they could.”