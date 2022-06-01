Johnny Depp Has Won His Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

In his own statement, Depp said that his goal was to clear his name.

"My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought," he said. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

The verdicts end a six-week-long trial that livestreamed lurid testimony from both actors and other witnesses as Heard described in detail how she was sexually assaulted by Depp multiple times during their relationship. The court hearings also dominated social media, particularly on TikTok, where users dissected Heard’s testimony for toxic conspiracy theories supporting Depp.

Depp filed the lawsuit after the Washington Post published an op-ed by Heard. Even though Heard didn't name Depp, his lawsuit said the op-ed implied it was about him, and that he lost out on millions of dollars’ worth of production deals as a result.

But Heard's attorneys argued that what she wrote was protected by the First Amendment, and it couldn't be considered defamation because Depp was, in fact, physically abusive during their marriage.

“Think of the article’s purpose,” her attorney, Ben Rottenborn, said in closing arguments. “The purpose of the article was to promote legislative measures designed to protect victims of domestic abuse. Designed to protect people who did exactly what Ms. Heard did — to speak out.

“Think about every piece of evidence that you’ve heard over the last six weeks about the abuse, about the relationship. None of that is in the article. None of it. We all know that it would be a very different article if she had written about what she suffered.”

He also said that the verdict wasn’t about proving whether Heard made any mistakes.

“If he abused her one time, Amber wins,” Rottenborn said.