A Bomb Threat Interrupted Alex Murdaugh’s Murder Trial — But Not Before The Jury Heard Damaging Evidence

A bomb threat was called in to the South Carolina courthouse playing host to Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial on Wednesday, prompting officials to evacuate the judge, jury, lawyers, and the defendant himself.

Shortly after the day’s fourth witness took the stand, Judge Clifton Newman interrupted proceedings to ask the jury to leave before informing others in the courtroom they too would need to leave. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have to evacuate the building at this time, so we’ll be in recess until we discover what’s going on,” the judge said.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the threat was received by courthouse staff, who subsequently alerted officials. SLED and local sheriff’s deputies subsequently launched an investigation and began a search of the building. The trial was paused for over two and a half hours before things resumed.

While fears over the bomb threat soon abated on Wednesday, the most seismic event to hit the trial this week occurred two days prior, when Judge Newman made a pivotal decision that would allow the jury to hear explosive evidence about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

Following days of testimony from witnesses in a separate hearing without the jury present, Newman announced Monday that he would permit prosecutors to raise this evidence during the actual murder trial because he agreed it could be seen as a possible motive. (Such evidence would not typically be permitted in a trial if it were being used merely to show Murdaugh had a bad character or propensity for crime.)

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to killing wife Maggie and son Paul at their rural hunting lodge on the night of June 7, 2021, but prosecutors contend he shot the pair dead in a harried attempt to deflect attention from himself and gain sympathy amid a looming series of legal and financial disasters that were all coalescing around that time.

As a result of the judge’s decision, several witnesses have since been called back to testify again in front of the jury, including Jeanne Seckinger, the chief financial officer at the law firm where Murdaugh had worked before he was fired in September 2021 after partners there said they discovered he’d been stealing funds.

While defense attorneys have repeatedly tried to cast Murdaugh as a loving husband and father who had no reason to kill his family, Seckinger’s testimony on Tuesday made clear to the jury for the first time the dark secrets that prosecutors say Murdaugh was harboring.

Repeating testimony she gave last week , but this time for the benefit of the jury, Seckinger described how she’d confronted Murdaugh on the morning of the murders about $792,000 in missing fees. Months later, she discovered how he had arranged to have these funds made out in a check to himself despite his denials to the contrary.

She also discovered other extensive evidence of Murdaugh having stolen more than $5 million in funds from clients and the firm going back a decade — revelations that prompted his firing when they were discovered.

“Did you really know Alex Murdaugh?” prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Seckinger.

“I don’t think I ever really knew him,” Seckinger replied. “I don’t think anybody knows him.”

Appearing Wednesday morning before the bomb threat interrupted proceedings, Murdaugh’s paralegal of nine years, Annette Griswold, also described for the jury how she’d discovered evidence of his alleged thefts.

“I was hurt, I was angry. I just was beside myself,” Griswold testified, describing how in September 2021 she’d found a check related to the missing $792,000 that Murdaugh had sworn to her for months didn’t exist. “I was a bit enraged too because I asked him so many times.”

Both Griswold and Seckinger said that their initial suspicions that Murdaugh may have been hiding money were essentially forgotten for months as a result of the June 7 murders and their sympathy for their colleague — something prosecutors have alleged was exactly Murdaugh’s plan. “That was the furthest thing on my mind,” Griswold said.

In the immediate weeks after the murders, Griswold described how the law firm staff feared someone was targeting the Murdaughs, a family of influential and powerful attorneys in the low-country region of South Carolina for generations. Staff even began watching out for strange cars that they saw driving by the law firm, fearing that Murdaugh, his surviving son Buster, or other members of his extended family may be targets. “We were in complete Mama Bear mode,” she said.

But when she found that check last fall, she said she went straight to Seckinger. “That feeling in the back of my mind was correct,” Griswold said. “Unfortunately, he did take these funds.”

When the full extent of Murdaugh’s alleged years of thefts were discovered in a subsequent audit, Griswold said law firm staff were “in awe of how much was happening … [that they] had no idea about it.”