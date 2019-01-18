R. Kelly's Former Manager Surrendered To Authorities After Allegedly Threatening Joycelyn Savage's Family

R. Kelly's former manager surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Friday after he allegedly threatened to kill the father and hurt the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

A spokesperson for the Henry County Sheriff's Office confirmed that James Mason, who had been wanted on an outstanding warrant since the summer, turned himself in and was released on $10,000 bail.

He was charged with terrorist threats and acts, a felony. At a morning court hearing for his arraignment, he did not enter a plea. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in jail.

Per the conditions of his bond, Mason was ordered to have no contact with Savage or her family and he is not allowed to leave the US.

Mason called the charge a "miscarriage of justice" and vowed to vigorously defend himself.

"My biggest fears have come to pass as I have been publicly humiliated in the face of the miscarriage of justice," he said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Mason, who claims to still be working for Kelly, said his accusers have manipulated the media and that he has evidence to disprove their allegations.

"My team and I will present facts soon that will discredit any and all accusations that suggest that I have engaged in any acts of bullying, harassment, or aggressive acts against my accusers. To the contrary, we will show that I have been extremely instrumental in attempts to assist my accusers in their quest to reestablish a relationship with their adult daughter," he said. "I have confidence in my legal team that I will be exonerated of all pending charges. I am hopeful that despite these injustices, a healing process can begin amongst all parties at this time."

His arrest comes months after Joycelyn's father, Timothy Savage, told police that after he attempted to contact her by phone on May 23, he got a threatening call.

"Mr. Savage stated that Mr. Mason stated, ‘I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to fucking kill you,'" according to the police report.

Gerald Griggs, an attorney for the Savage family, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the arrest sent a clear message.

"Let this be a message to R. Kelly's staff that we won't be bullied or threatened," he said. "We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage family. Our goal has always been to bring Jocelyn Savage home safely and will not be deterred."

Mason told BuzzFeed News he would give a statement to the media later in the day.

BuzzFeed News first reported in 2017 that parents had told police that Kelly was holding their adult daughters in his Georgia home and Chicago recording studio and controlling every aspect of their lives.

Joycelyn Savage later did a video interview with TMZ but declined to reveal where she was. She later pleaded with her father to stop his media campaign, saying she was "happy" where she was. Her family, however, did not believe she was speaking freely.

Attention on the allegations was renewed earlier this month after Lifetime aired Surviving R. Kelly, which examined claims of sexual misconduct against the singer, including from parents who said he was holding their adult daughters in a sex "cult."

Officials in Georgia have since started investigating Kelly, who was recently dropped by his record label as the fallout and public scrutiny of the singer continues.

