One Of R. Kelly's Alleged Captives Has Now Released Two Videos, But Won't Reveal Her Location Or Say She's Free To Leave

One of the women whose parents told police she is being held captive by legendary R&B singer R. Kelly has now released two videos that aired on TMZ, but has not revealed where she is located.



In the first video, which appears to be an interview, Joycelyn Savage refused to reveal where she is — and refused to answer if she can leave that location. "Are you currently in Georgia, or where are you?" Savage is asked. "I actually — I am not. No, I'm not. I wouldn't want to speak on that," she replied. "Are you with other roommates, are you free to go where you are?" Savage is asked — as what appears to be a shadow of a figure or hand projected onto Savage begins to gesture. "No, I wouldn't speak on that as well," Savage, 21, responded. (The above GIF shows the shadow during that question at normal speed. The below GIF at a slowed speed.)

The first video was published late Monday, following an exclusive BuzzFeed News investigation reporting police have been told that Kelly is allegedly holding several women — including ones he told he’d take under his wing to advance their music careers — in his Duluth, Georgia, “guest house” or at his Chicago recording studio.

Three people who were once part of Kelly's inner circle said, as BuzzFeed News wrote, that he "controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records." Savage's father, Tim, said he still believes his daughter is being held against will and is being controlled.

"If you look at the video, and I looked at it over 10 times, the video has someone in the back telling her what to say and what not to say," Tim told BuzzFeed News. Tim, who confirmed that his daughter was on the TMZ video, said her inability to answer questions about where she was and if she was free to go was further evidence of her captivity. "She couldn't answer that. You know why?" Tim said, "Because she's not free to go. She's not free to call her mother or father. She's being controlled by a woman or man."

Tim said that after watching the video he tried to call a cellphone he claims Kelly gave her daughter after confiscating her personal phone. "I've tried to reach out to her. When I saw the video, I called and no one picked up the phone," Tim said. “I just mainly want to say I’m in a happy place with my life. And I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” Joycelyn said in the TMZ video, later adding that she's never felt like a hostage.

The second video was published on Tuesday by TMZ and shows Joycelyn sitting on a bench in a park. In TMZ's description of the video, it says "she still won't give up her location — she says for 'safety reasons.'" Joycelyn starts by saying that the video is for her family, but especially her father. "Dad, you know everything that's going on with the media and the internet, and what you have done is a complete disaster," Joycelyn says, "and you need to stop." She goes on to say that she's "fed up" and her father is embarrassing the family, adding that she's "happy where I'm at and with the people that I'm around." "Honestly you know the situation that had happened that night when I went to meet R. Kelly," Joycelyn says, possibly referring to when in 2015 she reportedly flew to Oklahoma City to see Kelly where he was performing. After the show, she had sex with Kelly, she later told her parents and at least two friends, according to BuzzFeed News' report. Joycelyn ends the video by saying she would like for her dad to "stop what you're doing. Please." On Monday, Joycelyn mother, Jonjelyn Savage, said her daughter had been "severely brainwashed" at a news conference outside one of Kelly's rental properties near Atlanta that they say housed their child at one point.

Asante McGee, a former member of Kelly's inner circle who talked with BuzzFeed News, also spoke at the parents' news conference, saying that all physical movements required permission from Kelly — including taking a shower.

"He's a monster," said Joycelyn's sister. Kelly, in a statement through his lawyer, said he "unequivocally denies" that he is holding women. Police have done well-being checks on Joycelyn Savage, who told authorities she was fine.