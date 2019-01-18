R. Kelly has reportedly been dropped by his record label amid the ongoing fallout from the recent Lifetime documentary that explored allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer.

Citing unnamed sources, Billboard and Variety reported Friday that Sony Music's RCA Records had opted to end its working relationship with Kelly.

According to Variety, the companies were not planning to make a public announcement about the move, and representatives for both Sony Music and RCA Records did not respond to requests for comment.

However, Kelly has since been removed from the "artists" section of RCA Records' website, where he was featured as recently as last month, according to a screenshot on the internet archive.

On Twitter earlier this month, Kelly also promised fans a new album was "coming soon."

Earlier this month, Lifetime aired Surviving R. Kelly, a documentary that refocused public attention on the decadeslong claims of sexual misconduct against the singer. The show explored allegations first reported by BuzzFeed News in 2017 from parents who said that Kelly was holding their adult daughters in a sex "cult" and controlling them.

Kelly has also been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with underage girls and was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008.



Since the documentary aired, stars including John Legend, Lady Gaga, and Chance the Rapper have denounced Kelly.

The singer is currently being investigated in Georgia and Illinois.

He has repeatedly and vehemently denied all the accusations against him.