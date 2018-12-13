The Suspected French Christmas Market Attacker Has Been Killed In Strasbourg

The man suspected of carrying out a fatal terrorist attack at a French Christmas market in Strasbourg earlier this week was killed by police on Thursday, authorities said.

Chérif Chekatt, 29, had been on the run since Tuesday night's shooting at the renowned Christmas market. Three people were killed, and 12 others injured.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said three police officers spotted Chekatt as they were on patrol Thursday night not far from where much of the original search had been focused.

Chekatt then shot at the officers, who returned fire and killed him, Castaner said.

"Proud of our police officers," he wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, as police responded to the Christmas market attack, they twice exchanged fire with Chekatt, who was reportedly injured at that time. But the gunman got away, prompting a five-hour lockdown of the city center, then a manhunt across France and Germany.

