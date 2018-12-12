The Strasbourg Christmas Market Attack Suspect Has Been Identified

The suspect has been identified as Chérif Chekatt, a 29-year-old with a string of prior convictions who was on a terrorism watchlist. He remains at large.

Vincent Kessler / Reuters Members of the French special police Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) patrol at the French–German border.

A huge manhunt is underway for the man suspected of opening fire on a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, killing at least two people. The suspect was named Wednesday by a French prosecutor as Chérif Chekatt, a 29-year-old who was born in Strasbourg. French officials have said the shooting was an act of terror. Paris public prosecutor Rémy Heitz said the attack had left two people dead, one person brain-dead, and 12 others injured. The death toll had previously been stated as three. Heitz, giving a press conference after visiting the scene of the shooting, confirmed Tuesday’s shooting was being treated as a terrorist attack.

@SimNasr @GenieGodula #Strasbourg shooting: Paris Public Prosecutor Rémy Heitz says eyewitnesses heard suspect cry out "Allahu Akbar"

He said that eyewitnesses had claimed Chekatt had shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. Chekatt, Heitz said, was known to police prior to the attack, having already been convicted for 27 minor and serious theft offenses across France, Germany, and Switzerland. In 2011 he was reportedly imprisoned for two years, including spending six months for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old with a bottle shard in a shopping center in Strasbourg. In 2016 he was flagged on “fiché S,” the French terrorist watchlist, by the Directorate General for Internal Security.

“He is known by prison authorities for having been radicalised, and having tried to radicalise others in 2015,” Heitz said.

Suite aux événements tragiques survenus hier, @CCastaner, ministre de l'Intérieur et Rémi Heitz, Procureur de Paris, étaient présents ce matin à #Strasbourg aux côtés des forces de l'ordre et des services de secours mobilisés

Heitz declined to give further details about the suspect but said four individuals, who were not named, linked to Chekatt. had been arrested overnight and remain in custody. An unverified image, purported to be of Chekatt, has been shared online. On Wednesday afternoon, police released an official photo of Chekatt on Twitter as the manhunt continued.

[#AppelàTémoins] La #Police judiciaire recherche l'individu suspecté d'être le tireur du marché de Noël de #Strasbourg. #AidezNous ⚠ Attention, individu dangereux, n’intervenez pas vous-même. 📞 Contactez le 197 - https://t.co/K2nJHREiwZ