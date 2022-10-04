YouTube comedy troupe the Try Guys have released their first video a week after announcing that Ned Fulmer had left the group after cheating on his wife with a colleague.

“We just want you to know that we had no idea this was going on,” said Keith Habersberger, seated on a couch with his fellow Try Guys and speaking solemnly to the camera. “All of that information was just as shocking to us as all of this has been for you this week.”

Fulmer admitted to “a consensual workplace relationship” with a colleague after photos of them kissing in a New York City bar were leaked on Reddit, and "Try Guys" became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

In the video titled “what happened,” Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Habersberger confirmed that they had been slowly editing Fulmer out of their videos over the past two weeks after learning of the affair.



“We want to give you a timeline of what’s transpired and some transparency into our decision-making,” Kornfeld said.

The Try Guys have long been a staple for wholesome, family-friendly content on YouTube, so the scandal came as a shock to many of their 7.9 million subscribers. Originally beginning as a BuzzFeed ensemble, the group later branched out to their own platform. (Full disclosure: BuzzFeed Inc. has a financial stake in 2nd Try LLC.)

Fulmer’s particular brand as a “Wife Guy” was the jumping point for many marriage- and parenting-themed series on the channel.