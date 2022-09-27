Ned Fulmer is no longer part of viral YouTube comedy troupe the Try Guys, admitting to “a consensual workplace relationship” with a colleague after photos of them kissing were leaked on Reddit.
“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Fulmer, who built his brand as one of the internet’s Wife Guys, confirmed on Tuesday.
The group also confirmed that Fulmer was no longer working with the Try Guys. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” they said in a statement. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”
The official Try Guys accounts also changed their profile pictures, which used to feature cartoons of all the members, to just the company logo. Their Twitter and Instagram accounts unfollowed Fulmer.
The news came hours after photos on Reddit allegedly showed Fulmer kissing his colleague Alexandria Herring in a New York City bar.
Fulmer, along with Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger, created the Try Guys while working as BuzzFeed video producers in 2014, before moving on to establish their own channel in 2019, under 2nd Try LLC — “creating an independent digital production company, pants optional.” (Full disclosure: BuzzFeed Inc. has a financial stake in 2nd Try LLC.)
With over 7.8 million subscribers on their independent platform, the quartet became known for zany, test drive–style videos that regularly feature members of their crew — editor YB Chang, video producer Herring, and podcast producer Miles Bonsignore, among others. Videos such as “The Try Guys Cook Dumplings Without a Recipe” and “Keith Eats Everything at Taco Bell” have amassed tens of millions of views.
On Monday, now-deleted Reddit user hamilton390 posted screenshotted videos of a couple they claimed were Fulmer and Herring kissing in Niagara, a bar in NYC’s East Village.
“they werent even trying to be private,” hamilton390 wrote. “the entire time they were making out.”
Twitter confirmed that “Try Guys” was the top trending topic on the platform on Tuesday.
Another person on Reddit said they had seen Fulmer and Herring attending a Harry Styles concert together on Sept. 1.
In recent weeks, fans on social media had noticed that Fulmer had been left out of the group’s latest videos and cut out from the Try Guys theme song sequence.
After the Reddit post, Herring’s fiancé Will Thayer turned his Instagram private.
Fulmer and Herring have since unfollowed each other on social media.
Chang, the Try Guys video editor, has also unfollowed both of them and shared the announcement of Fulmer’s departure on her Instagram story. “I know things are crazy right now but thank you for your support,” she said. Herring, Chang, and Fulmer did not return BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. Members of the Try Guys also did not return requests for comment.
Fulmer has long dedicated content to his marriage. His wife, Ariel Fulmer, is a staple personality in the Try Guys’ channel, having been featured in “Try DIY With Ned & Ariel” and “Try Wives” videos. The pair also coauthored Date Night Cookbook and cohost the podcast Baby Steps
Ariel thanked everyone who had reached out to her. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family,” she said on Instagram, “and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”
The Fulmers’ journey as a couple and parents has been heavily documented across the internet (Ned’s Instagram bio even includes “@arielmfulmer’s husband”). The birth of their first son, Wesley, amassed 15 million views on YouTube.
Jake LaRosa, who previously managed the Try Guys’ second channel, posted on TikTok about the scandal.
“My last day was Friday,” he captioned the video while holding up Ned and Ariel’s Date Night Cookbook and writing, “Good morning to everyone except Adam Levine, John Mulaney and…”
Fans shared their reactions to the news on social media.
Correction: Ned and Ariel Fulmer cohost the podcast Baby Steps. The podcast's name was misstated in an earlier version of this post.