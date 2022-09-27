The official Try Guys accounts also changed their profile pictures, which used to feature cartoons of all the members, to just the company logo. Their Twitter and Instagram accounts unfollowed Fulmer.



The news came hours after photos on Reddit allegedly showed Fulmer kissing his colleague Alexandria Herring in a New York City bar.

Fulmer, along with Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger, created the Try Guys while working as BuzzFeed video producers in 2014, before moving on to establish their own channel in 2019, under 2nd Try LLC — “creating an independent digital production company, pants optional.” (Full disclosure: BuzzFeed Inc. has a financial stake in 2nd Try LLC.)

With over 7.8 million subscribers on their independent platform, the quartet became known for zany, test drive–style videos that regularly feature members of their crew — editor YB Chang, video producer Herring, and podcast producer Miles Bonsignore, among others. Videos such as “The Try Guys Cook Dumplings Without a Recipe” and “Keith Eats Everything at Taco Bell” have amassed tens of millions of views.