Robert Mueller Told Congress Russia Is Still Trying To Interfere With US Elections "As We Sit Here"

Russian interference in US elections didn't end in 2016, former special counsel Robert Mueller told members of Congress Wednesday — in fact, he added, they're still doing it "as we sit here."

Mueller warned about the continuing threats at a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, where he was questioned about his findings regarding Russian interference in 2016, as well as President Trump's alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation.

During his questions, Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas Republican who previously served in the CIA, said Russia posed a "significant threat" as it increased the frequency and intensity of its active measures, using groups like the infamous troll farm, the Internet Research Agency.



Mueller said he agreed, adding that in 2020, the threat wouldn't be coming from Russia alone.

"Many more countries are developing the capability to replicate what the Russians have done," Mueller said.

In his report, Mueller documented years of meddling by the Internet Research Agency, which was able to get its Kremlin-approved messages in front of 126 million Americans on Facebook. Fake accounts managed to communicate with unaware members of the Trump campaign, and even prompted real-life rallies that mobilized crowds of unwitting voters.

Mueller added that it was critical for US government agencies to work together against the ongoing Russian threat.

"It wasn't a single attempt. They're doing it as we sit here," he told committee members. "And they expect to do it during the next campaign."