Queen Made Donald Trump Take Down A Campaign Video Using "We Will Rock You"

The publisher of rock legends Queen forced President Trump to take down a campaign video that used "We Will Rock You" as its soundtrack.

The video, featuring Trump speaking to supporters at rallies, was posted on Oct. 9, and it used the song in its entirety. At that time, a representative for the band told BuzzFeed News that the song's use was unauthorized.

The band had "already entered into a process to call for non use of Queen song copyrights by the Trump campaign. This is ongoing,” the representative said within hours of the video going up.