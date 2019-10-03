Nickelback's Record Label Got Trump's "Photograph" Twitter Video Taken Down Due To Copyright

Here's a real sentence I can't quite believe I'm typing. A video shared by the president in connection with the Ukraine impeachment inquiry against him was taken down Thursday by Twitter, following a copyright claim by the music label of Canadian rock band Nickelback.

The video shared by President Trump on Wednesday featured the band's 2005 song "Photograph," which has been a meme online for several years.



"Look at this photograph, every time I do it makes me laugh" lead singer Chad Kroeger sang in the video shared by Trump. However, the picture had been edited to show Kroeger holding up an old photo of former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden was pictured on a golf course with his son Hunter, and his son's longtime business associate, Devon Archer, identified only as a "Ukrainian gas exec."

Archer and the younger Biden together joined the board of a Ukrainian company, Burisma Holdings, but it is not clear if that had occurred by the time this photo was taken.

The former vice president has maintained he never spoke with his son about his foreign business dealings, but the president and his allies have tried to counter this with the photograph. It was first aired by Fox News' Tucker Carlson earlier this week.

The impeachment inquiry focuses on President Trump's request from his Ukrainian counterpart during a phone call to do him "a favor" by investigating Biden, his potential rival in the 2020 election. Trump and his allies in Congress and conservative media have tried to refocus attention on the debunked conspiracy theory alleging the former vice president personally intervened to protect his son's company from investigation.

Trump's Nickelback tweet was retweeted more than 100,000 times and the video had more than 12 million views. But eventually it was blocked by Twitter with the message, "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."