Prince's Estate Slammed Trump For Playing "Purple Rain" At A Rally

The estate of the late musician Prince hit back at the president on Thursday night after his classic song "Purple Rain" was played at a Trump campaign rally in Minneapolis. "The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs," said a tweet from the late pop legend's account. The ban is not a new one, according to a letter from last year the account shared.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.

According to the October 2018 letter, lawyers for Trump had agreed to a request from the Prince estate that they would not play his music at campaign events. "Without admitting liability, and to avoid any future dispute, we write to confirm that the Campaign will not use Prince's music in connection with its activities going forward," the letter stated. Spokespeople for Trump's campaign and the law firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The musician, who was from Minneapolis, is a hometown hero. However, according to BuzzFeed News reporter Miriam Elder, who reported from the rally, the crowd was not exactly enthusiastic to hear his famous song.



