National Sexual Assault Hotline Wait Times Are “Unprecedented” Because Of The Kavanaugh Hearing

Americans were riveted by Thursday’s Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — and an unprecedented number of people who’d experienced assaults found themselves in need of support.

RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) expected to see a spike in the number of people turning to its National Sexual Assault Hotline. Its hotline — which offers free, confidential assistance via phone and online chat — regularly gets extra traffic when high-profile cases of sexual assault are in the news.



But on Thursday, RAINN said the numbers of people seeking help were “unprecedented” — a jump of 147%, spokesperson Sara McGovern told BuzzFeed News.

On Friday, RAINN released an updated tally and said the number of people helped by the hotline on Thursday was 201% above average.