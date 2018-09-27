Teens, Students, Politicians, And Everyday People Around The World Stopped To Watch Christine Blasey Ford Testify
“Working and watching Dr. Ford give her testimony...what she’s doing is enormously difficult and she’s doing it with such grace and poise.”
To say the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh captivated the country is an understatement.
According to photos and tweets shared on social media Thursday, people around the world stopped to watch Christine Blasey Ford, the first of three women who’ve publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, testify.
Women were seen huddled around any television that was airing the hearing.
Like, in a bar.
People brazenly watched at work.
In the waiting room of a doctor’s office.
With each other on the train.
On Wall Street.
And even on flights.
(And waiting at the airport.)
People internationally announced they, too, were gripped enough to tune in to the major moment in US history. From Costa Rica...
...to El Salvador...
...to South Africa...
...to the UK.
US politicians gathered together to watch in various locations on the Hill.
People — young and old — appeared to be streaming from their phones, from wherever.
In schools around the country, teachers suspended class to air the hearing.
University law students made an event out of it, hosting watch parties on campuses.
And blasting it on any television so students could catch it in between classes.
However, during a hearing recess, Megyn Kelly said on an NBC News analysis panel that she thinks “most Americans are not watching this.”
“Every person in my office has a live stream going on their computer and other floors are doing the same,” someone tweeted at her.
Someone is even watching as they’re driving (which, BTW, sir, we strongly don’t advise — but your point is made loud and clear).
