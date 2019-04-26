Indiegogo Will Ban Anti-Vaccine Fundraisers As Measles Cases Surge To Record Level

Crowdfunding site Indiegogo will no longer allow anti-vaccine fundraisers or any projects making health claims that do not have a scientific backing, the company said Friday.

The move comes after anti-vaccine advocates raised $86,543 for a documentary based on the false claim that vaccines cause autism. The prospective makers of Vaxxed II: The People's Truth will still get their cash, minus the site's 5% fee, but Indiegogo is working on a new policy that would keep similar anti-vaccine projects off the platform in the future, a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Friday.

The policy has not yet been finalized, and the spokesperson did not say when it was expected to take effect.

The move comes as the US records its worst year for measles since the disease was eradicated in 2000. Vaccination rates across the country as a whole have remained high, the Centers for Disease Control has said, but in some communities, parents have refused to vaccinate their children largely because of misinformation claiming vaccines are dangerous. Exposure to the measles virus — often from a person who has traveled overseas — can quickly turn into an outbreak when members of the public are unvaccinated.

Public health officials are struggling to control the outbreaks, which experts believe will become a new normal. Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, and it can cause severe complications or even death.