You Can No Longer Stream Anti-Vax Documentaries On Amazon Prime Video
Anti-vax documentaries are no longer available for streaming on Amazon and disappeared from search results on the platform.
Amazon appears to have removed anti-vaccination documentaries from search results on Amazon Prime Video today.
On Friday morning, a search for “vaccines” on Amazon Prime Video returned top results for anti-vax documentaries including “VAXXED” and “Shoot ‘Em Up: The Truth About Vaccines.” But by Friday afternoon, those videos were no longer appearing in search results or available for streaming on the platform.
"VAXXED" no longer appears in search results.
Around noon Eastern Time, US Rep. Adam Schiff of California published an open letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asking that Amazon reconsider allowing anti-vax content to appear on its website.
“Amazon is surfacing and recommending products and content that discourage parents from vaccinating their children, a direct threat to public health, and reversing progress made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases,” Schiff’s letter reads.
Schiff had written similar letters to both Google, which owns YouTube, and Facebook, asking those platforms to address the anti-vaccination issue, in part because of the ongoing measles outbreak in Washington state.
Following Schiff’s letter, YouTube banned advertising on some anti-vax videos and added additional information panels about vaccine hesitancy to anti-vax videos. Previously, the company announced via blogpost that it’s working to down-rank conspiracy theories in its “Up Next” recommendations.
Facebook also says it’s “currently working on additional changes” to “ reduce the distribution of health-related misinformation on Facebook,” and will announce “additional changes” soon.
All three of these anti-vax titles, which were accessible on Amazon Prime Video on Friday morning, are no longer available for streaming.
In his letter, Schiff explicitly asked Amazon: “Does content which provides medically inaccurate information about vaccines violate your terms of service?” According to Amazon’s Content Policy Guidelines for Prime Video, it bans “content that promotes, endorses, or incites the viewer to engage in dangerous or harmful acts.” A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to questions about whether that policy is related to the changes regarding anti-vax videos.
Although anti-vax videos like “Man Made Epidemic” that were previously accessible on Amazon Prime Video are no longer available to stream, DVDs of that film (along with VAXXED and Shoot ‘Em Up) can still be purchased as DVDs.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
Ryan Broderick contributed reporting.
-
Caroline O'Donovan is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Caroline O'Donovan at caroline.odonovan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.