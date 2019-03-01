You Can No Longer Stream Anti-Vax Documentaries On Amazon Prime Video

Anti-vax documentaries are no longer available for streaming on Amazon and disappeared from search results on the platform.

On Friday morning, a search for “vaccines” on Amazon Prime Video returned top results for anti-vax documentaries including “VAXXED” and “Shoot ‘Em Up: The Truth About Vaccines.” But by Friday afternoon, those videos were no longer appearing in search results or available for streaming on the platform.

Around noon Eastern Time, US Rep. Adam Schiff of California published an open letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asking that Amazon reconsider allowing anti-vax content to appear on its website. “Amazon is surfacing and recommending products and content that discourage parents from vaccinating their children, a direct threat to public health, and reversing progress made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases,” Schiff’s letter reads.

Unreal! Results in just hours after @RepAdamSchiff sent a letter to @JeffBezos expressing concern that @Amazon promotes #antivaxxer content & accepts paid advertising with deliberate misinformation about #vaccines: https://t.co/Jrs8mjVdPj

Schiff had written similar letters to both Google, which owns YouTube, and Facebook, asking those platforms to address the anti-vaccination issue, in part because of the ongoing measles outbreak in Washington state.

Following Schiff’s letter, YouTube banned advertising on some anti-vax videos and added additional information panels about vaccine hesitancy to anti-vax videos. Previously, the company announced via blogpost that it’s working to down-rank conspiracy theories in its “Up Next” recommendations. Facebook also says it’s “currently working on additional changes” to “ reduce the distribution of health-related misinformation on Facebook,” and will announce “additional changes” soon.

All three of these anti-vax titles, which were accessible on Amazon Prime Video on Friday morning, are no longer available for streaming.