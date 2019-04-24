Measles Cases In The US Have Surged To A Record High As Anti-Vax Campaigns Spread Misinformation

More people in the US have been infected with the measles so far in 2019 than any year since the disease was considered eradicated, officials announced Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed that 695 cases of measles have been reported in 22 states. Local officials in New York, where an outbreak has spread to hundreds, have said most of the cases are of young children who have not been vaccinated. Two of the recent cases in New York are pregnant women, who are now at risk of miscarriage.

The outbreaks have been driven by misinformation about the safety of vaccines, the CDC said, and in New York, officials have been fighting to stop new cases since last October.

"The longer these outbreaks continue, the greater the chance measles will again get a sustained foothold in the United States," a CDC press release said.

Before the measles vaccination program was established in 1963, between 3 and 4 million people would become infected with the highly contagious disease each year. Between 400 and 500 of them died.

But vaccination, which typically comes in the form of two shots before the age of 6, has been safe and effective, CDC officials said. In 2000, only 86 cases were reported, and measles was considered formally eradicated from the US.