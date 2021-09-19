Investigators Believe They’ve Found Gabby Petito’s Remains At A Wyoming Campground

Investigators said they found a body Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest that they believe is 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito, the #VanLife influencer who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé.

A deputy coroner responded to the area Sunday afternoon, Teton County Coroner Brent Blue told BuzzFeed News. During a press conference about the discovery, the FBI's Charles Jones said while they cannot confirm "100%" pending a full forensic test, the body was "consistent with the descriptions of" Petito.

The North Port Police Department in Florida tweeted Sunday that they are "saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased" following the FBI announcement. "Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers," they added.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 and had last been seen near the national forest in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her family said the final week of August was when they were last in contact with her.

Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home to North Port without her Sept. 1, driving her white van in which they had road-tripped across the country while vlogging to hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. The Suffolk County Police Department in New York, where Petito's family is based, said Laundrie made no attempt to reach them to help find his fiancé. Last week, Laundrie was officially named by police as a person of interest.



However, as of Friday, his whereabouts are unknown. "The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week," North Port police said in a statement on Twitter.