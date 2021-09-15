The Disappearance Of "Van Life" YouTuber Gabrielle Petito Has Deepened After Her Partner Was Named A Person Of Interest

The fiancé of a young woman who went missing after the couple chronicled their cross-country road trips on social media has been named a person of interest in the investigation, police said Wednesday.

Brian Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 driving the white van the couple used on trips that were shared with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and the couple's "Van Life" YouTube channel. However, his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabrielle Petito, was nowhere to be found, police said.

It was 10 days later that, according to police, Petito's family reported her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department, telling investigators they have had no contact with her since the last week of August. Despite Laundrie's return, police said he had made no contact with police about his Petito's disappearance.

On Wednesday, North Port police named Laundrie as a "person of interest" in the case and said neither him nor his attorney have answered questions about what happened to Petito or where she might be.

"We don't know what Brian knows, that's the bottom line," Josh Taylor, public information officer for the department, said at a news conference Wednesday. "We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations."

On Wednesday, Moab police officials in Utah also released a report from Aug. 12, when officers were alerted about a "domestic problem" during which Laundrie had been seen allegedly assaulting Petito.

Investigators attempted to speak with Laundrie Saturday night at his North Port home, where Petito was also living at the time, Taylor said.

"We asked to speak with Brian and his family, and we were essentially handed the information for their attorney," he said. "That is the extent of our conversation with them. It is my understanding we have had some conversations with his attorney, but certainly nothing to the level of providing us with the details we would like."