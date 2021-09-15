The Disappearance Of "Van Life" YouTuber Gabrielle Petito Has Deepened After Her Partner Was Named A Person Of Interest
Police said they tried to speak with Brian Laundrie about the sudden disappearance of his 22-year-old fiancé, but were only given the name and phone number for his attorney.
The fiancé of a young woman who went missing after the couple chronicled their cross-country road trips on social media has been named a person of interest in the investigation, police said Wednesday.
Brian Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 driving the white van the couple used on trips that were shared with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and the couple's "Van Life" YouTube channel. However, his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabrielle Petito, was nowhere to be found, police said.
It was 10 days later that, according to police, Petito's family reported her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department, telling investigators they have had no contact with her since the last week of August. Despite Laundrie's return, police said he had made no contact with police about his Petito's disappearance.
On Wednesday, North Port police named Laundrie as a "person of interest" in the case and said neither him nor his attorney have answered questions about what happened to Petito or where she might be.
"We don't know what Brian knows, that's the bottom line," Josh Taylor, public information officer for the department, said at a news conference Wednesday. "We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations."
On Wednesday, Moab police officials in Utah also released a report from Aug. 12, when officers were alerted about a "domestic problem" during which Laundrie had been seen allegedly assaulting Petito.
Investigators attempted to speak with Laundrie Saturday night at his North Port home, where Petito was also living at the time, Taylor said.
"We asked to speak with Brian and his family, and we were essentially handed the information for their attorney," he said. "That is the extent of our conversation with them. It is my understanding we have had some conversations with his attorney, but certainly nothing to the level of providing us with the details we would like."
Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News. But he told the Daily Beast Laundrie was being instructed not to speak with police.
"In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this and the warning that 'any statement made will be made will be used against you' is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito's disappearance," he said in a statement.
Petito is believed to have last been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where she and Laundrie were traveling in a 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate number of QFTG03.
The couple had been chronicling their travels throughout the country on their YouTube channel for more than 8,000 subscribers and their Instagram accounts, where both had amassed tens of thousands of followers.
According to the Moab police, the couple was stopped Aug.12 after a report that a male was seen to have "assaulted the female." Laundrie told officers the two had had an argument and that he "tried to create distance by telling Gabbie to go take a walk to calm down."
Laundrie told police Petito slapped him and he "grabbed her face and pushed her back." Laundrie then tried to lock her out of the car, but Petito opened the driver's side door and climbed over him into the van.
"Both the male and the female reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn't wish to see anyone charged with a crime," the report states.
During the entire conversation with police, one officer noted that Petito did not "stop crying, breathing heavily, or compose a sentence without needing to wipe away tears, wipe her nose, or rub her knees with her hands."
One officer convinced the couple to have Laundrie stay at a hotel room while she stayed with the van to "reset."
Police said the van was seized by investigators Saturday from Laundrie's home and was examined with the help of the FBI.
According to a GoFundMe account set up by Petito's family, some of her relatives have also flown to Wyoming in search for her.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison tweeted a personal plea to Laundrie's attorney, asking him to reach out to police to help find Petito.
"Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie," Garrison wrote, including the #wheresgabby and #findgabby hashtags in the tweet. "Two people left on a trip and one person returned!"
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.