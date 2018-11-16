BuzzFeed News

A Writer Quipped That Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Look Like She "Struggles" And Twitter Clapped Back Hard

Ratioed.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Posted on November 15, 2018, at 9:01 p.m. ET

A conservative writer on Thursday shared a creepshot of Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, noting that "that jacket and coat don't look like a girl who struggles."

Ocasio-Cortez was at the Capitol on Thursday for new member orientation and a Democratic caucus meeting.

She won't be sworn in as a New York representative until January, so during the transition period between winning the election and taking office, she's not drawing a salary. But as on Thursday, she's still required to be in Washington, DC, to get ready for her term.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, previously worked at a restaurant and said she's had to be careful about the financial hit she'll take.

"I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress," she told the New York Times. "So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real.”

So it seemed like when Scarry said she didn't look like she struggles, he meant Ocasio-Cortez didn't look poor enough. And Twitter had a field day.

EXCLUSIVE: The So-Called “Middle-Class” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Not Once Pressed Her Face Up to the Window of a Bakery, Longing for a Loaf of Bread
HYPOCRISY ALERT: Despite Claiming To Fight For The Poor, Ocasio-Cortez Photographed Wearing Clothes, Eating Food
I just saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez eat one whole bean. She didn't cut it up into several small pieces and share them with her fellow hobos.
Noticed Ocasio-Cortez isn't wearing a wooden barrel for clothes. Have we been had?
@IanKarmel i just saw alexandria ocasio-cortez's apartment &amp; she doesn't even have all four of her grandparents sharing a bed together in the living room
If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is "struggling" then why does her hair look so healthy and lustrous like someone who isn't suffering from malnutrition? And why won't she let me buy her dinner? You'd think she'd need a hot meal.
People also spoofed a Fox News report that displayed shock that Americans who owned appliances or cell phones could be considered poor.

@kenklippenstein Reports coming in that Ocasio-Cortez even owns such luxuries as a 'television set' and a 'freezer'.
And they considered some ~truly~ newsworthy jackets from pop culture.

hill staffer just sent me this pic of ocasio cortez just now
Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. https://t.co/HWG3f36Irn
Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. https://t.co/yn7G4rgxeD
Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. https://t.co/jq49oOpzHB
Needless to say, Scarry experienced a legendary ratio: more than 20,000 replies to his almost 400 retweets and roughly 1,500 likes.

@eScarry for posterity
People were also quick to point out it's not the first time Scarry has posted a creepshot in which he's critical of a woman's appearance.

Check out the bunyon on this otherwise cute woman's foot.
Women, in particular, were over the double standards on professional work attire.

Nobody polices the way men dress in this way, or assumes that just because a man doesn't look like a hot mess he must have never known financial struggle. If Ocasio-Cortez had shown up in khakis and a button down she's be critiqued for dressing too casually. Women cannot win.
@Ocasio2018 Here's a handy list of clothing items women shouldn't wear to work
After a few hours, Scarry deleted the tweet and said it was actually meant to compliment Ocasio-Cortez on her outfit.

ATTN! I posted a tweet earlier suggesting the incoming congresswoman looked well put together -- ELEGANT even -- despite suggestions she’s struggled. The tweet was taken as something else, so I’ve deleted it!
Let's just say that didn't go well either.

Ocasio-Cortez responded that her clothes were purchased on sale, and added that she's tuning out the haters.

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh &amp; take a picture of my backside. If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh &amp; take a picture of my backside. Dark hates light - that’s why you tune it out. Shine bright &amp; keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A
And despite Scarry's tweet being deleted, Ocasio-Cortez added that it was misogynist and called for him to apologize.

Oh, does @eScarry think he can delete his misogyny without an apology? I don’t think so. You’re a journalist - readers should know your bias. https://t.co/2KJuiPsUR2
In conclusion:

