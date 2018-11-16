A Writer Quipped That Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Look Like She "Struggles" And Twitter Clapped Back Hard

A conservative writer on Thursday shared a creepshot of Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, noting that "that jacket and coat don't look like a girl who struggles."

Ocasio-Cortez was at the Capitol on Thursday for new member orientation and a Democratic caucus meeting.

She won't be sworn in as a New York representative until January, so during the transition period between winning the election and taking office, she's not drawing a salary. But as on Thursday, she's still required to be in Washington, DC, to get ready for her term.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, previously worked at a restaurant and said she's had to be careful about the financial hit she'll take.

"I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress," she told the New York Times. "So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real.”