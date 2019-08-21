State senator Dr. Richard Pan has led efforts to tighten vaccine requirements for school children after measles outbreaks.

An anti-vaccine activist was cited for assault after pushing a California lawmaker who's been at the forefront of tightening up vaccine requirements for school children. Kenneth Austin Bennett, an anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist who previously ran for state senate, was livestreaming on Facebook around noon on Wednesday while walking near the state Capitol in Sacramento. After about 8 minutes of rambling about corruption and the devil, he ran into state senator Dr. Richard Pan on a sidewalk.

Pan, a pediatrician as well as a lawmaker, led the California legislature's response to a 2015 measles outbreak centered on Disneyland, ultimately ending the ability of parents to opt out of vaccinating their kindergartners based on religion or personal beliefs. Pan is now working on a bill that would create further oversight on medical exemptions against vaccination, a move that he said is necessary for children's safety in public schools. Anti-vaccine activists have packed hearings to voice opposition, in some cases screaming at or threatening Pan. On Wednesday, Bennett confronted Pan about his previous statements that vaccines are safe. Bennett walked alongside Pan, peppering him with discredited anti-vaccine arguments about mercury and aluminum. "I'm a constituent," he said. "I want to know." In response, Pan maintained a smile, suggested Bennett study public health, and disputed that vaccines contain dangerous levels of metals.

Bennett then pushed Pan from behind. "Yeah, I pushed you," he said. "I pushed you. I pushed you. Adios." Pan and another man called Sacramento police. When officers arrived, they found that Pan was not injured, Officer Marcus Basquez told BuzzFeed News. Bennett was cited and released from the scene on a charge of misdemeanor assault, Basquez said. A spokeswoman for the lawmaker didn't respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

In his video, Bennett said he was outraged by Pan's attempt to keep the confrontation positive. "I probably shouldn't have done that, but to laugh...," he said.

In the hours after the incident, Bennett continued to livestream on Facebook, where he said he stood by what he had done. "I was charged with assaulting Richard Pan, but also had the chance to further expose the corrupt politician," he captioned one video. Bennett spoke about a number of conspiracy theories, saying that he was being censored and "shadow banned" by Facebook. He accused Pan of treason, then moved on to criticizing the "Deep State," fluoride in drinking water, and chemtrails. "We are being moved to a New World Order," he said.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP Sen. Dr. Richard Pan speaks at the Capitol in April.