New York Is Ending Its Religious Exemption For Vaccines As A Measles Outbreak Crisis Drags On

New York will no longer allow parents to refuse vaccinations for their children because of religious reasons as measles outbreaks in the state stretch into their ninth month.

The state legislature approved a bill on Thursday that will require all children attending school or daycare to receive vaccinations, unless they could not be safely vaccinated because of a medical issue. Gov. Andrew Cuomo immediately signed it into law.

"I understand freedom of religion. We all do. We respect it. I've heard the anti-vaxxers' theory, but I believe both are overwhelmed by the public health risk," Cuomo told reporters on Wednesday.



The state has recorded 854 cases of measles since September in outbreaks centered in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and Rockland County. Health officials in both areas have called the outbreaks a crisis that risk the safety of the public, particularly infants, pregnant women, elderly people, and those with compromised immune systems, such as cancer patients.

The outbreaks have been fueled by misinformation, including false claims that vaccines cause autism or that vaccination is contrary to Jewish law. In response, the Orthodox Union and Rabbinical Council of America stressed Judaism's value on preserving human life, and urged parents to vaccinate their children following the recommendations of their pediatricians.

"There are halachic obligations to care for one’s own health as well as to take measures to prevent harm and illness to others, and Jewish law defers to the consensus of medical experts in determining and prescribing appropriate medical responses to illness and prevention," their statement said.

