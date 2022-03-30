Will Smith Refused To Leave The Oscars After Slapping Chris Rock, The Academy Said In A New Statement

Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony Sunday night after the actor slapped Chris Rock onstage, but he refused to do so, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a new statement Wednesday.

In a statement provided to multiple outlets, including the Hollywood Reporter, the Academy said its board of governors had officially started "disciplinary proceedings" against Smith for violations of its standards of conduct, including "inappropriate physical conduct, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

During the Academy Awards ceremony, Smith got onstage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. Pinkett Smith has publicly spoken about having alopecia. He then went on to win Best Actor for his portrayal of Serena and Venus Williams' father in the biopic King Richard, giving a tearful acceptance speech in which he described his desire to protect others.

Smith's actions and the Academy's failure to remove him have drawn widespread criticism and sparked a debate over who was in the wrong and what to do about it.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wanda Sykes, who cohosted the Oscars with Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, said she thought it was "gross" that Smith was allowed to stay for the rest of the show and accept his award.

"This is just the wrong message," said Sykes, who told DeGeneres she was still traumatized by the incident. "You assault somebody, you get escorted out the building, and that's it."