Will Smith Was Almost Kicked Out Of The Oscars Ceremony But An Academy Producer Stopped It On Chris Rock's Behalf

The Academy was on the verge of physically removing Will Smith from the ceremony, when an Oscars producer stepped in, saying Chris Rock did not want to make the situation worse, the producer said Friday.

In an interview with Good Morning America recounting the night's most baffling incident, Will Packer, one of the ceremony's producers, said his coproducer Shayla Cowan told him they were about to kick Smith out for slapping Rock onstage during the live broadcast.



"I immediately went to the Academy leadership that was on site and I said, 'Chris Rock doesn't want that.' I said, 'Rock has made it clear that he does not want to make a bad situation worse,'" Packer said. "That was Chris's energy. His tone was not retaliatory. His tone was not aggressive or angry."

An otherwise unexceptional Academy Awards on Sunday was disrupted when Smith went up to Rock onstage and slapped him after the comedian told an unscripted joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Pinkett Smith has talked candidly about having alopecia. In his acceptance speech for Best Actor about 30 minutes later, Smith likened his actions to that of the protective father he portrayed in King Richard.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Smith was asked to leave after slapping Rock, but the actor refused. Several reports, however, have disputed the Academy's claim that it formally asked him to leave.

Packer said the discussion to physically remove Smith from the premises "was the only option" at the time, but did not say whether Smith was actually asked to leave.

"I was advocating what Rock wanted in that time, which was not to physically remove Will Smith at that time," he said. "Because as it has now been explained to me, that was the only option at that point. It has been explained to me that there was a conversation I was not a part of to ask him to voluntarily leave."