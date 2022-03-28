Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock At The Oscars In Defense Of His Wife Jada Has Sparked Divided Opinions

It’s the slap that has now been seen all over the world, the moment Will Smith made his way to the stage and hit comedian Chris Rock live during the Oscars over a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.



Rock referenced Pinkett Smith’s bald head and quipped, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."

The 50-year-old Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018 and has been public about her struggles with not being able to grow her hair.

There are levels of debate happening as people process the incident. Was Chris right or Will? Is this a defense or a display of toxic masculinity? How far is too far for a comedian? A Twitter Space titled “Will Smith Did What!?!?” which hosted over 8000 participants at one point.