Trump And The Republicans Are Doing Everything They Can To Confuse Voters Before The Election

For nearly four years, President Donald Trump has waged a war on facts, encouraging people to doubt science, distrust journalism, and disbelieve the very things they’ve heard or seen. And in the past six months, he's run a heightened campaign of confusion on a critical target: voting. Trump, his administration, his campaign apparatus, and the Republican Party are deliberately undermining trust in the most fundamental democratic activity, marking a dangerous new turn in the GOP’s long-standing efforts to limit the franchise. The effort to undercut trust in voting isn’t just about Election Day itself. On Wednesday, Trump again suggested he might attempt to stay in office should he lose in November, blaming time-tested voting methods for potentially preventing a peaceful transfer of power. “Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.” Some in the Republican Party have worked to limit voting for decades, laying down the foundation for Trump to engage in overt voter suppression tactics unseen since the civil rights era. Racial disenfranchisement, which has long been a part of Black Americans’ experience with voting, has advanced across the country as states and advocacy groups continue to battle over purging voter rolls, stringent voter ID laws, decreasing the number of polling places, and limiting the right to vote for formerly incarcerated people. But in 2020, Trump and his allies have honed in on mail-in ballots and the Postal Service as people across the country seek ways to vote without contracting a deadly disease or spreading it to their loved ones. Mail-in ballots increase people’s access to the polls, and Republicans know that greater access to voting in some areas or communities could potentially benefit Democrats. And so Trump, through a pattern of confusing, contradictory, incomplete, and exaggerated statements, is making it extremely difficult to determine what information is real and what is bullshit. In some cases, he is making voting seem dangerous or illegal. The goal is to sow doubt about the election’s security, stability, and ultimately, its result. Voting by Mail It sort of started, as many things do with Trump, on Fox & Friends. Just more than two weeks after he banned travel from Europe to the US because of the coronavirus, Trump was on his favorite right-wing talk show discussing his concerns about increased voting access in the 2020 election, echoing some Republicans’ claims that it would be the downfall of the GOP. “The things they had in there were crazy,” he said about the Democrats’ coronavirus stimulus package, which would have mandated specific early voting timelines for all states and expand access to voting by mail. “They had levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it, you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

And then, at two separate events in North Carolina in early September, Trump encouraged the very sort of voter fraud that he was also railing against. He said people should try to vote twice (which is a federal crime), first by absentee ballot and then in person on Election Day, framing it as a way to test the security of the election process. He also repeated this on Facebook and Twitter.

A White House spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Trump was not advocating for people to break the law, but to make sure they verify that their vote is counted. Because Trump often floods people with an onslaught of contradictory messages, it’s hard to know where exactly he stands on voting by mail. Either Trump believes that mass fraud can be committed more easily by mail-in voting — which there is no evidence for — or the president himself is misinformed, which is also unlikely since he appears to believe in the value of the absentee ballots that he has repeatedly cast. “So the only conclusion I can draw is that this is a cynical effort to discourage voting on the part of one’s opposition,” said Vincent Hutchings, a research professor at the University of Michigan’s Center for Political Studies, “not because one has a good faith belief, however accurate [or not] that may be, that there’s something fraudulent about mail-in voting.” The Post Office As voting by mail emerged as a more appealing option for people who did not want to risk going to the polls, the US Postal Service, which has long delivered ballots to voters with no major issues, found itself suddenly a Trump target. With Trump donor Louis DeJoy newly positioned as postmaster general in May, the USPS began enacting severe cost-cutting measures and removing mailboxes in certain cities, a move that drew widespread criticism. Trump also began escalating his attacks on the Postal Service, saying it was enriching Amazon while becoming “dumber and poorer.” He also initially opposed including $25 billion in emergency funding for the Postal Service in a coronavirus relief bill. The reason? Trump didn’t want to fund the USPS so that it wouldn’t be able to handle an increased load of mail-in ballots. In other words, the US president wanted to use the power of his office to prevent people’s votes from counting — and he admitted it. “They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said on Fox Business. “If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.” NAACP President Derrick Johnson told BuzzFeed News in August that the Trump administration’s interference with the Postal Service was “the most blatant attempt to suppress voters in modern history at least since the voter suppression tactics of the 1960s.” On Sept. 17, a federal judge temporarily blocked all operational changes that DeJoy had ordered, saying he and the president were “involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” that could impact the election. DeJoy’s cost-cutting measures were also reversed. Days later, another federal judge ordered the Postal Service to prioritize election mail. Still, the Postal Service’s delays with mail delivery in the past few months — particularly in places regarded as key swing states — have sparked concern over its ability to handle an influx of mail-in ballots. State election officials have said that the USPS has not provided proper guidance or communication to help them prepare for the surge of ballots.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images Shamarie McDonald fills out an absentee voter registration form in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Sept. 22.

The USPS has also bungled its own efforts to inform voters about voting by mail in the 2020 election. In September, the Postal Service mailed postcards to households across the country advising them to “request their mail-in ballot” early. In a state like Colorado, however, where every voter receives a ballot by mail without having to request one — Colorado is one of the five states that had universal mail-in voting pre-pandemic — that guidance created confusion. “When we asked @USPS not to send the postcard with misinformation to voters in Colorado they flat out refused,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tweeted. “Confusing voters about mail ballots in the middle of a pandemic is unacceptable.” Griswold has since filed a lawsuit against the USPS, alleging that the agency sent out “false statements that will confuse Colorado voters.” Recent Voter Suppression Trump and his party’s tactics are having an effect. A September report from the Pew Research Center found that many voters have concerns about voting during the pandemic and are doubtful of the US Postal Service’s ability to deliver ballots on time. Democrats were more likely than Republicans to expect difficulties when it came to casting their ballot and in the integrity of the 2020 election, but altogether roughly half of US voters in an August poll said they were expecting to have difficulties voting. That result is drastically different from the midterm elections of 2018, when 85% of voters said it would be easy to vote compared to the 15% who said they thought it would be difficult. Neither the Trump campaign nor the Republican National Committee immediately responded to a request for comment. White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews told BuzzFeed News that there is “ample evidence that ballots cast by mail are more prone to contestation, less likely to be counted, and have a higher probability of being compromised than those cast in a voting booth.” But election experts dispute the claim that voter fraud — which is extremely rare — will be widespread because of increased mail-in ballots, a claim that Trump and his party have repeatedly asserted. "We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise," FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress on Thursday. The pattern of the past few months has served to further disenfranchise communities of color during a time when many are already disproportionately impacted by a deadly virus. In the last decade, 25 states have enacted laws that strengthened voting restrictions and made it harder for citizens to vote, particularly since the Supreme Court in 2013 struck down parts of Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act, which provided a formula for determining which states would need to have any changes to voting reviewed and approved by the Justice Department following their discriminatory practices around access to voting. The newer laws have made it especially harder for marginalized communities to vote. “Because our party system in the US, the distribution of support of the two major parties cleaves so heavily along racial and ethnic lines,” Hutchings said, that “if one wants to benefit one party at the expense of another, doing so is efficient by focusing on people based on their race and ethnicity.” “You can’t look at someone and see what their partisanship is, but you can look at them and see their race,” Hutchings said. “And if race correlates with party, then, well, it’s completely logical — if perhaps offensive and reprehensible but certainly rational — for people to target racialized populations in order to gain partisan advantage.” That racial line is far more pronounced in states like Florida, where formerly incarcerated people who were convicted of felonies recently regained the right to vote after an overwhelming vote from state residents. According to a 2016 study from the Sentencing Project, nearly 1.7 million people, or 10.4% of the state’s population — 21.6% of Black Floridians — were disenfranchised by the state’s laws before the recent change. Soon after the measure won at the ballot box, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a law that requires former felons to pay off any court-related debts before their right to vote would be restored. A federal appeals court with multiple Trump-appointed judges upheld it. Georgia is another example. A myriad of those issues were on display during Georgia’s gubernatorial election in 2018, when the Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams, ran against Brian Kemp — who was serving as Georgia’s secretary of state and was in charge of the state’s elections.

