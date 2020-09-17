Trump Is Waging A Multistate, Multimillion-Dollar Legal Battle Against Mail-In Voting During The Pandemic

Trump's campaign is backing up his rhetoric against mail-in ballots with a deep-pocketed legal push to make it harder for people to vote remotely.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party are devoting millions of dollars to wage a state-by-state legal battle against mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic, not only suing state officials but also intervening in cases where they aren’t a party to limit how Americans can vote from home. BuzzFeed News identified at least 11 cases where the Trump campaign has asked judges for permission to intervene to defend state and local policies that voting rights advocates argue will make it harder for people to safely vote during the pandemic. That’s in addition to more than half a dozen lawsuits the campaign has filed with the Republican National Committee contesting efforts by Democratic governors and other state and local officials to expand mail-in voting. It’s unusual to see a presidential campaign take such an active role in court leading up to an election, but the pandemic has made for an extremely unusual — and highly litigious — election year. As the US death toll continues to rise, Trump is throwing the weight of his campaign behind legal challenges in court and using his platform as president to try to dissuade Americans from voting by mail. At the White House, on the campaign trail, and on Twitter, Trump has repeated debunked and unsupported claims that the practice is tainted by widespread fraud and the specter of foreign interference. The Justice Department doesn’t represent Trump’s campaign, but Attorney General Bill Barr has echoed Trump’s rhetoric against mail-in voting, telling CNN earlier this month that states trying to expand the practice are “playing with fire” and telling the Chicago Tribune that it would encourage “the business of selling and buying votes.” Trump and the RNC have committed $20 million to fund election-related litigation. Trump told Politico in July that the “biggest risk” to his reelection was failing to successfully fight plans that would make it easier for voters to remotely receive and return ballots. “My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits,” Trump said at the time. “We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don’t win those lawsuits, I think— I think it puts the election at risk.” State and local election officials have scrambled to prepare for a crush of voters trying to cast ballots remotely for the first time due to the pandemic. Early data compiled by the United States Elections Project at the University of Florida show that in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Colorado, absentee ballot requests are up compared to previous election cycles, with registered Democrats outnumbering registered Republicans. In the latest of a string of cases that underscore Trump’s aggressive approach to voting litigation leading up to the election, his campaign and the RNC last week asked a judge for permission to join a lawsuit filed by Ohio voters and advocacy groups. The challengers accused Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose of unconstitutionally banning counties in the state from having more than one secure box where voters can drop absentee ballots instead of returning them by mail.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Ronna McDaniel, chair for the Republican National Committee, speaking at the Republican National Convention, Aug. 24.

Lawyers for Trump and the RNC contend they have a stake in restricting the number of drop boxes in Ohio — an issue that took on new relevance this summer amid US Postal Service delays. The Trump campaign and the RNC are now arguing in court that they should be allowed to join the case because LaRose and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, both Republicans, might not be able to represent the campaign’s issues.

“Secretary LaRose’s generalized interest in enforcing the law is distinct from the Republican Committees’ private interests,” lawyers for the campaign and RNC wrote in the Sept. 10 filing. “He has no interest in electing particular candidates. ... He also must consider a ‘broad spectrum of views, many of which may conflict’ with the Republican Committees’ specific interests.” With mail-in ballots already starting to go out to voters in a few states, litigation is moving quickly. There are multiple lawsuits around some of the same issues proceeding on separate tracks in state and federal courts. In Ohio, for instance, where the campaign just asked to intervene in federal court, a state judge on Tuesday ruled that LaRose lacked legal authority to ban multiple drop boxes; the campaign and RNC had asked to intervene in that case, but the judge denied the request, finding their interest was “too attenuated” and would be “fully protected” by the involvement of the state Republican Party. Trump’s campaign has attempted to get involved in cases that cover a range of state laws and policies that affect how people vote remotely, including whether states can automatically send registered voters absentee ballots or ballot request forms, where and how voters return ballots, when ballots need to be postmarked or received to be counted, and whether voters should have a chance to fix a problem with their ballot — a signature that doesn’t match the one on their registration, for instance — before it’s tossed out and their vote isn’t counted at all. “The Trump campaign has calculated that making it harder to vote — even in the pandemic — will help Trump get reelected,” Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California Irvine School of Law, told BuzzFeed News in an email. “It is not clear that this strategy will work because it appears to be deterring many of Trump’s key supporters from voting by mail, which may be the safest way for people to vote during the pandemic. But it is not really about stopping voting fraud, of which there is little evidence of a widespread problem.” Former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign has reportedly recruited hundreds of lawyers in anticipation of a legal fight around the election. Biden told supporters in July that the campaign would have 600 lawyers plus 10,000 volunteer lawyers on the ground, according to USA Today. But his campaign hasn’t formally gotten involved in court on a state-by-state basis the way Trump’s campaign has so far.

It’s more common to see national and state political party organizations duke it out in court than presidential campaigns, and that’s been true this year — the Republican National Committee is involved in more cases than Trump’s campaign, and the Democratic National Committee is also active in court. “This is just an all-out effort by Republicans to send a clear message that they will oppose voting rights in every state on every ground they can,” said Marc Elias, one of the lawyers leading the charge on behalf of Democrats to defend mail-in voting practices in court this year. (Elias was the general counsel for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign; his legal efforts on behalf of Democrats earned him his own section on a website the RNC launched to attack mail-in voting.)

