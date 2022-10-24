The 16-Year-Old Who Shot And Killed 4 Students At A Michigan High School Has Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism And 23 Other Charges

The 16-year-old who used a gun purchased by his parents to kill four students and injure seven other people at a Michigan high school last year has pleaded guilty.



In a packed courtroom packed on Monday morning, as several victims’ families looked on, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The terrorism and murder charges carry up to life without parole or a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years and a maximum sentence of at least 60 years. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said there was no plea bargaining.



"This is really an important day for the over thousands of people in that community, for the kids in that school, for the parents," McDonald said at a press conference after the hearing. "Today is about some small closure that this is not going to be a trial."

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, opened fire on Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Four students — Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17 — died in the shooting. Six other teenagers were injured, as was a 47-year-old teacher.



Law enforcement received more than a hundred 911 calls about the shooting, authorities said.

The plea deal was first announced on Friday by Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor David Williams. Williams said the county prosecutor's office had notified the victims.