The Family Of Two Oxford High Students Is Suing The School District Over The Deadly Shooting

The family of two Oxford High School students has filed a lawsuit over the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students and injured seven others, alleging everyone from teachers to administrators failed to keep the campus safe "at virtually every turn."

Filed Thursday, the federal lawsuit alleges that officials at the Michigan school district played a part in failing to prevent the shooting and protect students, including the family's two daughters, Bella Franz, 14, and Riley Franz, 17.

Riley, a senior, was shot in the neck, and Bella "narrowly escaped the bullets discharged towards her," the lawsuit states.

"We have filed a federal lawsuit ... alleging that the counselors, teachers, the school administrators who failed the students at Oxford High School at virtually every turn, therefore violating the civil rights of the Oxford High School students who were injured and killed during the slaughter," Geoffrey Fieger, the attorney representing the family, said at a news conference.



School principal Steven Wolf and district superintendent Tim Throne, as well as two counselors, two teachers, and a staff member — all unnamed — are listed as defendants in the $100 million lawsuit.

The lawsuit once again spotlights the role of school officials in the events leading up to the shooting. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald previously laid out concerns brought up by two separate teachers over the suspect's behavior in the classroom, including one incident that led to the school calling his parents in for a meeting hours before the shooting.

Neither of those incidents led to disciplinary action, though McDonald said that a school counselor had requested the parents remove the suspect, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, from school on the morning of the shooting — a request his parents refused.

The school district has defended its staffers' actions, saying they were not informed by the suspect's parents that he had "direct access to a firearm or that they had recently purchased a firearm for him." In a letter on Saturday, Throne said school counselors who spoke to the suspect both times had concluded that he did not intend to harm himself or others, and the incidents were not elevated to the principal or assistant principal.

"Given the fact that the child had no prior disciplinary infractions, the decision was made he would be returned to the classroom rather than sent home to an empty house," Throne wrote. "While we understand this decision has caused anger, confusion and prompted understandable questioning, the counselors made a judgment based on their professional training and clinical experience and did not have all the facts we now know."