Kevin Spacey Likened People Losing Their Jobs Over The Coronavirus To His Career Fallout Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple men — including teenagers — throughout his career, has likened the resulting career fallout to the economic disaster caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," he said on a Bits & Pretzels Virtual Founders Breakfast podcast episode in April that resurfaced recently. "But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop."

Spacey recalled that his "world completely changed" in 2017, referencing the torrent of allegations that came out about his predatory behavior toward men.

"So while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same," he added. "I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can't go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it's a situation you have absolutely no control over."

Spacey has been accused of sexually abusing and harassing multiple men over the course of several decades, some of whom were teenagers at the time.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward about his alleged experience with Spacey in 1986. Rapp said Spacey invited him over for a party, and at the end of the night, when he was the only guest left, Spacey placed him on a bed and made a sexual advance toward him. Rapp was 14 at the time.

"The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn't happen," Rapp told BuzzFeed News in an October 2017 interview. "And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can't believe it. I could never imagine [that] anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy."