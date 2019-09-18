A Massage Therapist Who Said Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him During A Session Has Died

Kevin Spacey leaves a district court after being arraigned on sexual assault charges in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Jan. 7.

A massage therapist who alleged Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him during a session in 2016 has died, according to a court notice filed by his attorneys.

The person, identified in a lawsuit filed against the Oscar-wining actor only as "John Doe," alleged Spacey groped him during a private massage in Malibu in October 2016 and attempted to force the man into oral sex.

The trial was scheduled to move forward in the case, despite Spacey's objections over the plaintiff's anonymity, when attorneys informed the court that their client had "recently passed," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

No further information on the manner of death was included in the filing.

Spacey’s lawyer, as well as Genie Harrison, who represents “John Doe,” did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.

In a suit filed last September, Doe said he was summoned to the actor’s home and instructed to go to an upstairs room for the massage. Once there, Spacey reportedly entered the room in a robe and then closed and locked the door behind him.

The massage therapist accused Spacey of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Doe alleged that Spacey pulled his hand onto his testicles. The lawsuit states that Spacey then got up from the table nude to try to kiss the massage therapist, who rebuffed the move.

“Just let me give you a blow job,” Spacey then said, according to the lawsuit.

According to the Blast, Doe was seeking unspecified damages.

Spacey disappeared from the spotlight after a 2017 BuzzFeed News investigation alleged that the actor, when he was 26, made a sexual advance toward then-14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp.

Since that time, more than a dozen people have come forward accusing the star of sexual misconduct.