The Master Tenant Of The Ghost Ship Warehouse, Where 36 People Died In A Fire, Has Pleaded Guilty

Cesar Valentine and a friend at the site of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland, Dec. 2, 2020. His best friend, Michela Gregory, and her boyfriend, Alex Vega, were among the 36 people killed in the fire at the warehouse in 2016.

Derick Almena, the master tenant of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland where dozens were killed in a fire in 2016, pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter on Friday as part of a plea deal that victims' families said was shocking and disappointing.

Alameda County prosecutors told the families of victims that Almena, 50, will receive a nine-year prison sentence as part of the deal, the East Bay Times previously reported, and he likely will serve little to no additional time behind bars because of time he already served and credit for good behavior. His sentencing is expected in the next few weeks, according to local news outlet KTVU.

Thirty-six people died in a fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in 2016 during an electronic music dance party on the second floor. Alameda County prosecutors said the blaze moved so fast that many people upstairs had little warning or chance to flee down the ramshackle wooden staircase that led to the first floor.

The Ghost Ship warehouse had been illegally converted into an artist residence and event space, part of a lively art scene in Oakland that was being squeezed by gentrification. The building did not have permits for a residence or public shows.

Some of the partygoers recalled seeing the warehouse filled with objects made of wood, and prosecutors said that there were flammable materials, including extension cords, all over the two-story building.



The tragedy ripped through Oakland's artist community, and many said at the time that it illustrated the risk forced on them to survive in the Bay Area as rent prices increased and officials began "cracking down on marginalized communities."

In the years since the fire, families of the 36 people who died have held out hope for justice. Almena's plea deal, which the families only heard about being a possibility last week, angered some, the East Bay Times reported.

David Gregory, the father of victim Michela Gregory, told the newspaper that he was disappointed about a possible plea deal.



“I guess now we are supposed to just move on with our lives as if this is something we should just accept," he added.



“It’s beyond a disappointment. It’s beyond shock. I can’t get my emotions up high enough. I’m disheartened and depressed,” Colleen Dolan, whose daughter Chelsea Faith Dolan also died in the fire, told the newspaper.