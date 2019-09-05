36 People Died In The Horrific Oakland Ghost Ship Fire. The Trial Ended Without A Guilty Verdict.

Prosecutors had argued the warehouse’s master tenant and a friend who helped him run the space did nothing to protect the safety of residents and visitors.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office / AP Max Harris (left) and Derick Almena after their arrests in June 2017.

A jury couldn't agree whether the man who converted an Oakland warehouse into an artists colony and event space was guilty of involuntary manslaughter after 36 people were killed in a horrific fire in 2016. The hung jury verdict for Derick Almena, 49, was announced on Thursday after a four-month trial and more than two weeks of jury deliberations. Max Harris, a 29-year-old tenant who helped Almena, was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Almena was the master tenant of the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship, converting it into a warren of apartments filled with wood pallets, musical instruments, and antiques, all powered with a makeshift network of extension cords. Harris was one of the tenants, and at times acted as an assistant to Almena, helping with projects around the warehouse, collecting rent, and on the night of the fire, working the door for a concert. Both men had been accused of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Almena is scheduled to return to court Oct. 4, at which time he may be scheduled for another trial.

Chief assistant district attorney Kevin Dunleavy told reporters on Thursday that prosecutors would be speaking with jurors and evaluating the case against Almena. "Because it is a pending case, we really have no further things to say on the matter," he said.

City of Oakland / AP

On Dec. 2, 2016, a fire broke out on the first floor of the warehouse and quickly spread through the structure, which was described by some visitors as a tinderbox. Smoke and flames overtook a staircase made from wooden pallets, trapping some concertgoers on the second floor. It took firefighters more than five hours to extinguish the blaze, and ultimately 36 men and women were killed. They ranged in age from 17 to 61, and all but one were visitors to the Ghost Ship. In the aftermath of the fire, blame was thrown in multiple directions. Some questioned how the city had been unaware that people were living in the warehouse. Even if the building had been used for the strictly commercial purposes it was zoned for, it should have undergone yearly inspections by the fire department. Those didn’t happen. Others questioned the responsibility of the building’s owner to provide a safe environment, as well as utility PG&E to ensure the electrical equipment was in good repair. A civil lawsuit is ongoing. Attorneys for Harris, who spent more than two years in jail before being acquitted, have blamed the city for creating conditions that contributed to the warehouse fire. They called on city officials to own up to mistakes, calling the lack of accountability as the greatest tragedy next to the lives lost. "Not one Oakland city official has stepped forward and said, 'This is how we’re going to fix it,'" Harris's attorney, Curtis Briggs, told reporters after the verdict.

oaklandghostship.com Photos from a website promoting the Ghost Ship, which has since been taken down.