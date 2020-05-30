George Floyd's Brother Said Trump "Didn't Give Me The Opportunity To Speak" When He Called His Family

A protest near the area near where George Floyd died

"It was so fast. He didn't give me the opportunity to even speak. It was hard," Philonise told Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC. "I was trying to talk to him but he just kept like pushing me off like, 'I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.'"

After days of angry protests across the country over the death of George Floyd , President Donald Trump said he called the Floyd family on Friday. But in an interview Saturday, Philonise Floyd said Trump "didn't give me the opportunity to even speak" about his brother.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets every day since video of a Minneapolis police officer crushing Floyd's neck with his knee was released Monday.



The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who stood by as Floyd pleaded "I can't breathe" have also been fired.

Police and protesters have clashed in major cities across the country, leading to hundreds of arrests, buildings set on fire, and many businesses damaged.

Meanwhile, Trump has been muted on Floyd's death, except to threaten protesters and rail against property damage on Twitter. He called protesters "thugs," and threatened to shoot people and set "vicious dogs" on them.

He addressed Floyd's death Saturday at an unrelated event, calling it a "tragedy."



"Yesterday I spoke to George's family and expressed the sorrow of our entire nation for their loss," Trump said. "I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace, and I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack and menace."

Philonise said he tried to tell Trump about his desire for justice. "I just told him, I want justice. I said that, I couldn't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight," he said Saturday.

"I love my brother. I'm never going to see him again," he said, breaking down.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

