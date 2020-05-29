The Minneapolis Police Officer Who Used A Knee Chokehold On George Floyd Has Been Charged With Murder

Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis officer who used a knee chokehold on George Floyd as he said he couldn't breathe before dying, has been charged with murder.

Floyd's death, which was captured on video as he struggled for air and begged officers to stop so he could breathe, has sparked days of unrest across the country as thousands of people have gone to the streets in protest of police killings of unarmed black people.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that while the investigation is ongoing, "we felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."



Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called after someone reported that a customer had used a counterfeit $20 bill. Officers pulled Floyd out of his car at gunpoint and placed him in handcuffs.

Floyd resisted having the handcuffs placed on him, according to the complaint. When officers tried to put him inside a police car, Floyd reportedly stiffened, fell to the ground, and told officers he was claustrophobic.

When Floyd fell to the ground, officers held his back and legs, and Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

Chauvin kept Floyd in a neck chokehold for more than 8 minutes, even as he asked officers to stop and repeatedly said "I can't breathe." Instead, according to the complaint, officers told Floyd, "You are talking fine."

Chauvin kept his knee chokehold in place for nearly 2 minutes after Floyd had visibly passed out, and after another officer checked his pulse and said, "I couldn't find one," the complaint states.

None of the officers moved from their positions.

According to the complaint, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined that Floyd's "underlying health conditions," including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, as well as the tactics used by police, contributed to his death.

Freeman said there may be additional charges.

