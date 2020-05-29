Twitter Placed A Warning Label On A Second Trump Tweet That Glorified Violence Against Minneapolis Protestors

Twitter deemed a Trump tweet, which stated “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” in violation of its rules around glorifying violence, but allowed people to view it behind a warning label.

Pool / Getty Images

Twitter put a warning label on a tweet by President Donald Trump about the Minneapolis protests early on Friday, saying that it violated the company’s rules about "glorifying violence." The social network did not remove the tweet. Instead it let users click on a link next to the label to view the tweet, saying that “it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” The tweet, the second in a two-part thread from the president, argued for violence to deal with instances of looting during the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump tweeted at 12:53 a.m. in Washington, DC, referring to the 46-year-old black man who died after being detained by a white Minneapolis police officer. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Floyd’s death, which came after a police officer crushed his neck under his knee while arresting him, sparked violent protests in Minneapolis this week. On Thursday night, protestors clashed with officers in the area and set a police building on fire. The phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" has a history. In 1967, Miami Police Chief Walter Headley used it to describe his approach to protests in black neighborhoods.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” is a threat coined by Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, who promised violent reprisals on black protesters in 1967. He also said: “We don’t mind being accused of police brutality. They haven’t seen anything yet.” https://t.co/inm7T4N804

Twitter’s decision came after it took similar action earlier this week, labeling a Trump tweet about mail-in ballots as misleading. That decision infuriated the White House, leading the president to sign an executive order on Thursday seeking to undermine the legal protections afforded to social media platforms around content moderation.

While legal scholars and critics believed that the executive order would hamstring social media companies from taking further steps against Trump, Twitter doubled down early Friday, labeling his Minneapolis tweet in violation of its policies on glorifying violence. As part of Twitter’s restrictions, users will be unable to like, reply to, or retweet the tweet, although retweets with a comment are still possible.

The tweet is part of a two part thread. The user needs to actively click through to view the tweet, adding another level of action.