Twitter Placed A Warning Label On A Second Trump Tweet That Glorified Violence Against Minneapolis Protestors
Twitter deemed a Trump tweet, which stated “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” in violation of its rules around glorifying violence, but allowed people to view it behind a warning label.
Twitter put a warning label on a tweet by President Donald Trump about the Minneapolis protests early on Friday, saying that it violated the company’s rules about "glorifying violence."
The social network did not remove the tweet. Instead it let users click on a link next to the label to view the tweet, saying that “it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” The tweet, the second in a two-part thread from the president, argued for violence to deal with instances of looting during the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.
“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump tweeted at 12:53 a.m. in Washington, DC, referring to the 46-year-old black man who died after being detained by a white Minneapolis police officer. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”
Floyd’s death, which came after a police officer crushed his neck under his knee while arresting him, sparked violent protests in Minneapolis this week. On Thursday night, protestors clashed with officers in the area and set a police building on fire.
The phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" has a history. In 1967, Miami Police Chief Walter Headley used it to describe his approach to protests in black neighborhoods.
Twitter’s decision came after it took similar action earlier this week, labeling a Trump tweet about mail-in ballots as misleading. That decision infuriated the White House, leading the president to sign an executive order on Thursday seeking to undermine the legal protections afforded to social media platforms around content moderation.
While legal scholars and critics believed that the executive order would hamstring social media companies from taking further steps against Trump, Twitter doubled down early Friday, labeling his Minneapolis tweet in violation of its policies on glorifying violence. As part of Twitter’s restrictions, users will be unable to like, reply to, or retweet the tweet, although retweets with a comment are still possible.
“You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people,” Twitter rules state. “We also prohibit the glorification of violence.” The rules were updated in March 2019.
Asked for comment, a Twitter spokesperson directed BuzzFeed News to a Twitter thread from the company’s public relations account.
“We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” the company said.
While Twitter typically forces users to remove or delete tweets glorifying violence, it has noted in the past that there is a higher standard when it comes to taking action against messages from world leaders. In the past, Trump has used his Twitter account, which has more than 80 million followers, to flirt with the idea of nuclear war. Twitter did not take action against those messages.
The company took more than two hours to take action against the Minneapolis tweet before placing the label on top of the message.
As of publication time, Trump has not tweeted again.
-
Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.
Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Ryan Mac is a senior tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Ryan Mac at ryan.mac@buzzfeed.com.