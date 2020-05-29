Protests Erupted Nationwide For Another Night In Response To The Deaths Of George Floyd And Breonna Taylor

A group of people gathers at a protest outside the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility on May 29 in Minneapolis.

Mass protests again erupted across the nation on Friday, with thousands taking to the streets to protest police brutality in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Floyd, 46, died on Monday, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground in a neck chokehold until he became unresponsive. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder.

In Louisville, Kentucky, demonstrators have also been gathering to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was fatally shot in her home by police officers on March 13.

For days, heated protests have taken place in Minneapolis, but they have since expanded nationwide. On Friday, protests erupted again. In New York, thousands of people began a protest in Manhattan, then marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to join a Black Lives Matter protest outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.