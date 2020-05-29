Protests Erupted Nationwide For Another Night In Response To The Deaths Of George Floyd And Breonna Taylor
Thousands took to the streets in cities like Minneapolis, New York, and Atlanta, with violence and vandalism erupting within hours.
Mass protests again erupted across the nation on Friday, with thousands taking to the streets to protest police brutality in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Floyd, 46, died on Monday, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground in a neck chokehold until he became unresponsive. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder.
In Louisville, Kentucky, demonstrators have also been gathering to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was fatally shot in her home by police officers on March 13.
For days, heated protests have taken place in Minneapolis, but they have since expanded nationwide. On Friday, protests erupted again. In New York, thousands of people began a protest in Manhattan, then marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to join a Black Lives Matter protest outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
"Take your anger out on those who hold the power, wherever it may reside," New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said at a press conference earlier in the day as he called for peaceful demonstrations. Hundreds of NYPD officers were deployed for Friday night's protests.
As the night wore, police started arresting protesters who did not disperse or follow orders, using city buses to hold them.
In Atlanta, protesters vandalized the CNN building, breaking glass as they hurled items from the street. Police also threatened to arrest protesters if they didn't leave the street as they threw bottles and other items at officers.
Meanwhile, large crowds chanted "I can't breathe" and "Black lives matter."
In Houston, violence broke out between pockets of protesters who got into heated arguments.
Violence also broke out in San Jose, California, as demonstrators blocked Highway 101, with one protester bashing a driver's window while crossing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
