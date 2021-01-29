Rep. Cori Bush Said She's Moving Offices After Marjorie Taylor Greene “Berated” Her In Congress

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is moving her office to be farther away from her GOP colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene after an argument over adhering to COVID safety measures.

Bush said the confrontation with Taylor Greene and her staff occurred on Jan. 13 while she was heading to the House chamber for a vote. Taylor Greene, she said, "came up from behind me, ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask."



It was a day after several House representatives said they had contracted the coronavirus after sheltering with Taylor Greene during the attack on the Capitol. A video from that day showed at least six Republican members of Congress, including Taylor Greene, turning down masks being offered to them in the room.

"Out of concern for the health of my staff, other members of Congress, and their congressional staff, I repeatedly called out to her to put on a mask," Bush said. "Taylor Greene and her staff responded by berating me, with one staffer yelling, 'Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.'"

Bush also cited a tweet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from Taylor Greene who quoted a statement from the Texas GOP chair falsely accusing Bush of having "led the mob that called for the rape, murder, and burning of the home" of a couple in St. Louis who pointed their guns at Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Bush was at that protest, and the couple named her as the leader of what they called "an out-of-control mob" in a brief appearance at the Republican National Convention. (Photos show that the protesters were walking by their house and there is no indication that the couple were being targeted.)

Bush said the tweet singled her out as a target to Taylor Greene's followers.