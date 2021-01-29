Rep. Cori Bush Said She's Moving Offices After Marjorie Taylor Greene “Berated” Her In Congress
"All of this led to my decision to move my office away from Taylor Greene’s for the safety of my team," Bush said in a statement.
Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is moving her office to be farther away from her GOP colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene after an argument over adhering to COVID safety measures.
Bush said the confrontation with Taylor Greene and her staff occurred on Jan. 13 while she was heading to the House chamber for a vote. Taylor Greene, she said, "came up from behind me, ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask."
It was a day after several House representatives said they had contracted the coronavirus after sheltering with Taylor Greene during the attack on the Capitol. A video from that day showed at least six Republican members of Congress, including Taylor Greene, turning down masks being offered to them in the room.
"Out of concern for the health of my staff, other members of Congress, and their congressional staff, I repeatedly called out to her to put on a mask," Bush said. "Taylor Greene and her staff responded by berating me, with one staffer yelling, 'Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.'"
Bush also cited a tweet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from Taylor Greene who quoted a statement from the Texas GOP chair falsely accusing Bush of having "led the mob that called for the rape, murder, and burning of the home" of a couple in St. Louis who pointed their guns at Black Lives Matter demonstrators.
Bush was at that protest, and the couple named her as the leader of what they called "an out-of-control mob" in a brief appearance at the Republican National Convention. (Photos show that the protesters were walking by their house and there is no indication that the couple were being targeted.)
Bush said the tweet singled her out as a target to Taylor Greene's followers.
"In the context of Taylor Greene’s repeated endorsements of executing Democratic politicians before taking office, Taylor Greene’s renewed, repeated antagonization of the movement for Black lives in the last month directed towards me personally is cause for serious concern," Bush said in a statement. "All of this led to my decision to move my office away from Taylor Greene’s for the safety of my team."
The office move was ordered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taylor Greene responded in a tweet, calling Bush a liar and the leader of a "mob."
The video shows someone call out, "Put on a mask," as Taylor Greene records herself speaking. She then yells at the person, who repeats, "Put on a mask."
Taylor Greene also released a “message to the mob” on Friday in which she warned her supporters that if “Democrats and the Fake News media take me out,” eventually the “vicious cancel culture mob [will] take out every one of you.”
“More MAGA reinforcements are on the way,” she added.
Taylor Greene, a believer of the QAnon mass delusion who's known for making racist comments, is among the newly elected Republican lawmakers who repeatedly denied that Donald Trump had lost the 2020 election, even as they embraced their own wins.
Taylor Greene has continued to lie about the election results after being sworn in to the House, and said prior to the inauguration that Trump would remain president. The day after the Capitol riots, she blamed the violence on “Antifa/BLM terrorism” and “Democrat accomplices,” tagging mostly women lawmakers of color, including Bush.
She also frequently refuses to wear a mask in Congress and has spouted lies about COVID-19 vaccines.
This week, a video resurfaced of her berating a Parkland shooting survivor, who at the time was a teenager, and calling the shooting a "false flag." CNN also unearthed social media posts and comments from Taylor Greene in 2018 and 2019 that indicated support for killing prominent Democrats.
Several Democratic members of Congress have called for her to be expelled from the House over her role in inciting the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Although GOP leadership is facing pressure to punish Taylor Greene for her comments, they appointed her to the House Labor and Education Committee this week.
