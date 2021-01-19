Parkland Survivors Want Marjorie Taylor Greene To Resign For Calling The Shooting A "False Flag"

"If you spread conspiracies about mass shootings there should be no place for you in congress," said March for Our Lives cofounder David Hogg.

Survivors of the Parkland school shooting are calling for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be ousted from Congress after Facebook comments emerged of her supporting a conspiracy theory that the shooting that killed 17 people was a "false flag" to push gun control. "She should be removed. She should be punished," Cameron Kasky, one of the survivors and cofounders of the anti–gun violence movement March for Our Lives, told BuzzFeed News. "[But] it’s probably not going to happen." "There's somebody literally making laws that denies the Parkland shooting. I mean, what the hell is next?" said Kasky, now a volunteer in New York City for Andrew Yang's mayoral campaign. "It's inhuman what these elected officials are doing." "Marjorie Green should resign," tweeted David Hogg, another survivor and MFOL founder. "If you spread conspiracies about mass shootings there should be no place for you in congress."

A Media Matters first reported on Tuesday, Greene, the first member of Congress to openly support the QAnon mass delusion, questioned the Parkland shooting in Facebook comments in May 2018. She posted a link to a news article about the pension received by a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School school resource officer who did not intervene during the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. "It's called a pay off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting," wrote a woman called Stacy, who lives in Las Vegas according to her profile. "Exactly Stacy!!" Greene replied.

A "false flag planned shooting" is a conspiracy theory that wrongly claims that mass shootings are orchestrated events by governments or organizations, and that people involved are "crisis actors" paid for their role in the event. "Sounds like a pay off doesn't it," wrote another commenter on Greene's Facebook page about the officer. "Yes it does!" replied Greene. After the Parkland shooting, a group of teen survivors launched MFOL, one of the biggest youth-led social movements since the Vietnam War. Pro-Trump sites and personalities lied that the teen activists, including Hogg, were "paid actors." Greene's lies are part of those false conspiracies.

Fred Guttenberg, who became a gun safety activist after his 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in Parkland, tweeted a photo of his daughter at the new member of Congress on Tuesday and asked if her beliefs had changed.

"I know you have met Parkland parents," wrote Guttenberg. "This is my daughter Jaime, she was killed that day. Do you still believe this? Why would you say this?"

Hogg also directly tweeted at the Republican lawmaker. "Why did you call the shooting at my high school a false flag? 17 classmates and staff died- spreading conspiracies about this tragedy is disgusting," he wrote. The Parkland chapter of March for Our Lives also replied to Greene on Twitter. "Real kids died and our community is still grieving today," they wrote. "You should be ashamed of yourself and resign from congress."

Greene did not respond directly to their questions but posted a statement about how she believes schools should not be gun-free zones.

"Laws that prevent legal ownership of firearms turn schools into targets," wrote Greene. She did not address her support of the false flag conspiracy about the 2018 shooting. Her office did not respond to requests for comment about if her beliefs had changed since her Facebook posts.