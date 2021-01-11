A Member Of Congress Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Her Republican Colleagues Refused To Wear Masks During The Capitol Attack

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman on Monday announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she believes she was exposed to the virus while in protective isolation during the attack on the Capitol, where several of her colleagues refused to wear face masks.

"I received a positive test for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time," she said in a statement. "While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents."

She added that she is currently in isolation.



Watson Coleman was rushed off the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday as Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, violently forcing their way past police.

While isolated in a room, video footage shows that at least six Republican members of Congress refused to accept face masks.

"I'm not trying to get political here," Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin can be seen telling Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who was handing out the masks. "I appreciate you."

The video was published by Punchbowl News.

In a statement, Watson Coleman's office said she believed she was exposed while in protective isolation.

Watson Coleman is a cancer survivor who underwent chemotherapy in 2018.