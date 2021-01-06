Two Louisville Detectives Involved In The Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor Have Been Fired

Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes, two detectives with the Louisville Metro Police Department involved in a raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment that resulted in her killing, have been fired.

Interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry issued official letters of termination to the two officers on Tuesday after serving them pretermination notice the week before. Both had been placed on administrative leave prior to their firing.

Along with detectives Brett Hankison and Jon Mattingly, Cosgrove executed a "no-knock" search warrant on Taylor's apartment late at night in March 2020, firing multiple rounds into the building and killing Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, after busting into the apartment. None of them wore body cameras.



Jaynes was the detective who secured a no-knock search warrant for Taylor's apartment.

The investigation into the incident found that Cosgrove had fired 16 rounds into Taylor's apartment — one of which killed Taylor — after Walker fired two. The shots Cosgrove fired went in three different directions, and evidence showed that he "fired wildly" without identifying the subject or target, Gentry said in her letter.

"Two (2) of the sixteen (16) rounds you fired were found in the body of Ms. Breonna Taylor," she wrote. "One of these rounds was the fatal round that killed Ms. Breonna Taylor."

Jaynes also lied in the search warrant affidavit that he submitted to a judge for approval, and he violated the department's policy on search warrant preparation, according to the investigation.